Yoane Wissa News: Makes bench
Wissa (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Qarabag.
Wissa has passed his testing and is with the team Tuesday, working into a spot on the bench. He has yet to earn a true starting role since joining the club this season, with injuries being a major hindrance, earning two goals in 14 appearances (five starts) with the club.
