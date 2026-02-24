Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Makes bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Wissa (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Qarabag.

Wissa has passed his testing and is with the team Tuesday, working into a spot on the bench. He has yet to earn a true starting role since joining the club this season, with injuries being a major hindrance, earning two goals in 14 appearances (five starts) with the club.

Yoane Wissa
Newcastle United
