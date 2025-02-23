Yoane Wissa News: Opens scoring in victory

Wissa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Wissa opened the scoring Friday to give Brentford an early lead in what would be a 4-0 shellacking of Leicester City. He added two clearances to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90 minutes of play. Wissa's goal was his 11th of the campaign through 23 appearances (22 starts). The talented Brentford attacker scored 12 goals during the course of the 2023/2024 campaign over 34 appearances (29 starts).