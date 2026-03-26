Yoane Wissa News: Relegated to secondary role

Wissa hasn't started a Premier League match for Newcastle since Feb. 7.

Wissa missed three games in February due to an undisclosed injury, but he hasn't started since, either in the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League. Wissa signed with Newcastle during the summer transfer window but has made just four starts in the EPL campaign, and he hasn't scored a goal in all competitions since the 3-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League back on Jan. 21.