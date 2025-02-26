Fantasy Soccer
Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Wissa scored in stoppage time in the first half in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Everton Wednesday.

Wissa managed to make the most of his three shots on goal, making it back-to-back matches with a goal. He should be able to keep this scoring streak going against Aston Villa next Saturday, as Villa just served up four goals to Crystal Palace and will play two matches before next Saturday's clash while Brentford have 10 days off.

