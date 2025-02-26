Yoane Wissa News: Scores again

Wissa scored in stoppage time in the first half in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Everton Wednesday.

Wissa managed to make the most of his three shots on goal, making it back-to-back matches with a goal. He should be able to keep this scoring streak going against Aston Villa next Saturday, as Villa just served up four goals to Crystal Palace and will play two matches before next Saturday's clash while Brentford have 10 days off.