Yoann Salmier News: Ends contract, signs with Clermont

Salmier has ended his time with Le Havre after 18 months with the club, as he departed into free agency after ending his contract. However, he did not take long to find a new club, remaining in France to join Clermont Foot. He started in nine of his 13 appearances this season.