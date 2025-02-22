Fantasy Soccer
Yoel Barcenas headshot

Yoel Barcenas Injury: Forced off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Barcenas suffered an apparent ankle injury during Friday's 3-1 loss to Necaxa.

Barcenas was badly hurt after a sliding tackle in which his knee and ankle got stuck in an ugly way. He may now be sidelined for some time after being heavily involved in various positions during the first half of the Clausura tournament. Both Rodolfo Pizarro and the fit-again Anderson Duarte will push for a starting spot if the issue leaves Barcenas out of future matches.

Yoel Barcenas
Mazatlán
