Yoel Barcenas Injury: Ruled out with ACL tear

Barcenas is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, according to the club's medical report.

Barcenas will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season and part of the next one while he works on his recovery from the issue that forced him to leave the field against Necaxa. The attacker's talent will be greatly missed by both Mazatlan and the Panama national team in upcoming months, given that he was one of their most reliable assets. Both Rodolfo Pizarro and Anderson Duarte could be more active on the wings, while Nicolas Benedetti may be expected to take an increased number of set pieces in Barcenas' absence.