Yoel Barcenas News: Attempts five crosses Friday

Barcenas recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Barcenas served as the hosts' primary playmaker while taking many set pieces, yet that was not enough for him to make a decisive impact, as he failed to score or assist for the fifth consecutive match. It has been a decent campaign for Barcenas, who has delivered consistent crosses and creative production despite being deployed in central midfield. Still, he'll hope to regain momentum in terms of goal involvement as he looks set to play a more offensive role for Panama at the World Cup.