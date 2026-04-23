Yoel Barcenas News: Converts PK in win

Barcenas scored a penalty goal, had two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (three won) during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Barcenas was already having a very well-rounded game and in the 69th minute he showed poise from the penalty spot to draw things level at 2-2 and score his third goal of the season. This season isn't the most brilliant the attacker had but he can always put numbers on the stat line even if the can't score or assist, but he still needs to put everything together in more games to become a high-end fantasy asset.