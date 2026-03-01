Yoel Barcenas News: Creates two chances in victory

Barcenas generated three crosses (three accurate), two chances created and one corner in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Pachuca.

Barcenas moved all around the field, although his team's lack of possession forced him to do defensive work while taking part in playmaking actions via set pieces. The versatile player has delivered multiple crosses in 10 consecutive league games but remains with one goal and one assist in that period. He has often been deployed in a central midfield position and occasionally on the wings, which has made his output unpredictable outside of corner and free kick crosses.