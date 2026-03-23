Yoel Barcenas News: Delivers four crosses in draw
Barcenas had four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.
Barcenas continued to be deployed in a central midfield role, but his set-piece crosses combined with his defensive and dribbling effort for a decent all-around output. The versatile player has gone two straight games without a goal or assist while his crosses and tackles remain his most consistent strengths. He has played the last few games in the middle of a four-man midfield, which is likely to be the case again in future weeks.
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