Yoel Barcenas News: Delivers four crosses in draw

Barcenas had four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Barcenas continued to be deployed in a central midfield role, but his set-piece crosses combined with his defensive and dribbling effort for a decent all-around output. The versatile player has gone two straight games without a goal or assist while his crosses and tackles remain his most consistent strengths. He has played the last few games in the middle of a four-man midfield, which is likely to be the case again in future weeks.