Yoel Barcenas News: Scores goal in win

Barcenas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Friday's 4-2 victory versus Leon.

Barcenas played well in central midfield and took advantage of his opportunity to take a perfectly angled shot that opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the game. It was his second goal of the Clausura 2026 campaign, ending a four-match scoring drought. He has excelled as a versatile asset lately, averaging 1.2 shots, 4.3 crosses, 1.6 tackles and 31.3 accurate passes per game over his last eight appearances, while recording every minute in all but one of those matchups. Additionally, he has split set pieces with Mauro Zaleta.