Yoel Barcenas News: Six crosses in away win

Barcenas had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Santos Laguna.

Barcenas continued his run as the main set-piece taker for Mazatlan as he took five corners against Santos Laguna. He took six crosses in total, but was unable to complete any. He has attempted six or more crosses on five occasions this season, although has only completed 12 crosses from 59 this season.