Yoel Barcenas headshot

Yoel Barcenas News: Six crosses in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Barcenas had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Santos Laguna.

Barcenas continued his run as the main set-piece taker for Mazatlan as he took five corners against Santos Laguna. He took six crosses in total, but was unable to complete any. He has attempted six or more crosses on five occasions this season, although has only completed 12 crosses from 59 this season.

Yoel Barcenas
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoel Barcenas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yoel Barcenas See More
World Cup: Sunday Cheat Sheet
SOC
World Cup: Sunday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 23, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Gold Cup Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Gold Cup Picks
Author Image
Evan Morter
July 15, 2017