Yoel Barcenas headshot

Yoel Barcenas News: Takes two shots in loss to America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Barcenas generated two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to América.

Barcenas was one of Mazatlan's most dangerous players in a game where the team looked overmatched for most of the time. Barcenas can't do everything on his own, though, and most of the time, he lacked company in the final meters. Barcenas should remain in a starting role for Mazatlan, but his fantasy appeal will remain fairly low overall due to the team's minimal attacking potential.

Yoel Barcenas
Mazatlán
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