Yoel Barcenas headshot

Yoel Barcenas News: Tallies four crosses at Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Barcenas generated four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Pumas.

Barcenas didn't really make a difference as his side struggled to threaten the rivals' goal Sunday. He was also forced to defend more than usual in a left wing-back position, and it's unclear if he'll stay in such role going forward. In any case, he holds attacking value thanks to his consistent set-piece duties.

Yoel Barcenas
Mazatlán
