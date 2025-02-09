Yoel Barcenas News: Tallies four crosses at Pumas
Barcenas generated four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Pumas.
Barcenas didn't really make a difference as his side struggled to threaten the rivals' goal Sunday. He was also forced to defend more than usual in a left wing-back position, and it's unclear if he'll stay in such role going forward. In any case, he holds attacking value thanks to his consistent set-piece duties.
