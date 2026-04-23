Yoel Lago News: Gives away penalty
Lago recorded two clearances in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.
Lago conceded a penalty that led to the only goal of the game. He was substituted by Oscar Mingueza in the 63rd minute. This was Lago's first start since September 2025, and he has featured only six times this campaign.
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