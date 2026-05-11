Yoel Lago headshot

Yoel Lago News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lago had eight clearances and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Lago made his fourth consecutive La Liga start Saturday and marked the occasion with his first clean sheet of the campaign. He made a season-high eight clearances and blocked two shots in the impressive defensive display. He completed the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.

Yoel Lago
Celta Vigo
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