Yoel Lago News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Lago had eight clearances and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlético Madrid.
Lago made his fourth consecutive La Liga start Saturday and marked the occasion with his first clean sheet of the campaign. He made a season-high eight clearances and blocked two shots in the impressive defensive display. He completed the full 90 minutes in his third consecutive match.
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