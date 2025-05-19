Yohei Takaoka News: Another clean sheet
Takaoka had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.
Takaoka continued his red-hot start to 2025 with another clean sheet during Saturday's draw. The goalkeeper has been brilliant throughout the campaign and is showing no signs of slowing down. Takaoka is already closing in on a variety of career-bests even in the early stages of the campaign.
