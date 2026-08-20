Yohei Takaoka News: Beaten once Wednesday
Takaoka allowed a goal while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston.
Takaoka allowed the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute as Vancouver dropped all three points Wednesday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for three saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Takaoka and the Whitecaps take on Dallas at home Saturday.
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