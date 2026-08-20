Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Beaten once Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Takaoka allowed a goal while making three saves during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Houston.

Takaoka allowed the lone goal of the match in the 34th minute as Vancouver dropped all three points Wednesday. The keeper has allowed two goals while combining for three saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Takaoka and the Whitecaps take on Dallas at home Saturday.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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