Yohei Takaoka News: Concedes once in win
Takaoka had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Portland Timbers.
Takaoka couldn't do much on the goal scored by Eric Izoita, but the star goalkeeper was excellent the rest of the way. The Japanese goalkeeper has two clean sheets and just one goal allowed, while adding five saves, in three starts so far.
