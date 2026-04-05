Yohei Takaoka News: Concedes two goals, logs assist

Takaoka conceded two goals, saved one shot and logged one assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland Timbers.

For the first time across 2026, Takaoka has conceded multiple goals, ensuring that the Vancouver goalkeeper's latest appearance is one of his worst in the Whitecaps' season thus far. Saturday was not all the way bad for him though, as he assisted their first goal, scored by Edier Ocampo.