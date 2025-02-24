Yohei Takaoka News: Denied clean sheet

Takaoka had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Takaoka was playing against 10 men and seemed set to open the season with a clean sheet, though a late strike ending up losing that. In the end it was still a comfortable win for the goalkeeper, who only faced a pair of shots against a lackluster Portland attack. Takaoka remains a perfectly serviceable middle of the pack goalkeeper in MLS.