Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Takaoka registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.

Takaoka didn't have much to do during Saturday's win, with no shots coming his way and yet another clean sheet. Vancouver are off to a brilliant start and the excellent defense in front of Takaoka has gone a long way towards that. It also means Takaoka has some solid clean sheet upside.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
