Yohei Takaoka News: Easy clean sheet
Takaoka registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.
Takaoka didn't have much to do during Saturday's win, with no shots coming his way and yet another clean sheet. Vancouver are off to a brilliant start and the excellent defense in front of Takaoka has gone a long way towards that. It also means Takaoka has some solid clean sheet upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now