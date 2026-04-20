Yohei Takaoka News: Easy clean sheet
Takaoka registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.
Takaoka didn't face a single shot during Friday's win, as the team in front of him controlled the match so comprehensively that he was left with an easy clean sheet. Few matches will be as easy as this for the goalkeeper, who truly didn't have a single shot to stop.
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