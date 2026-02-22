Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Takaoka recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake.

Takaoka earned the clean sheet Saturday after making two saves against Salt Lake. He is coming off a stellar 2025 campaign that resulted in 14 clean sheets and a Western Conference championship. A veteran in the league, the keeper has been averaging about 100 saves and 10 clean sheets per season, having been one of the most consistent keepers in MLS in recent years.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yohei Takaoka See More
