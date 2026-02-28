Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Takaoka registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Toronto FC.

Takoaka didn't have much to do but did make two saves in a clean sheet against Toronto. He should continue having success against a Portland Timbers team which did score 41 goals a season ago and has three goals in two games, but has a propensity to give up more goals than it scores.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
