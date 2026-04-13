Yohei Takaoka News: Keeps clean sheet

Takaoka recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus New York City FC.

Takaoka has been lights out for Vancouver, recording his fourth clean sheet on the season. It helps that he is accompany by a strong defensive line, making just 13 saves in seven games, conceding only four. He faces off with Sporting Kansas City in the next game on Friday, who have scored just four goals in the last five contests.