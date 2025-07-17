Yohei Takaoka News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Takaoka had two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Houston Dynamo.
Takaoka posted his 10th clean sheet of the season, making two key saves, including a diving stop on Jack McGlynn in the 67th minute, to preserve Vancouver's 3-0 win. The goalie was particularly solid under the high ball and showed excellent command in his area, helping end a rough run. With 10 shutouts in 22 appearances, Takaoka leads the league and continues to anchor Vancouver's defense. This is a good development for Vancouver after conceding three goals in each of the last two games. Takaoka will look to secure another clean sheet against San Diego on Saturday.
