Yohei Takaoka News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Takaoka registered four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 6-0 win versus Minnesota United.

While his attack was scoring goals left and right, Takaoka also had a strong outing on the other end of the pitch. He made a season-high four saves and kept his third clean sheet of the season in the blowout win, his best outing of the season so far. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday versus San Jose, a side which has scored six goals through four matches this season.