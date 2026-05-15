Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Makes one save in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Takaoka made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus FC Dallas.

Takaoka made one save as he helped his side to a 3-2 win over FC Dallas. He has kept five clean sheets in 12 games so far this year, but hasn't kept one in the last four matches. This was just the second time this year that he has conceded more than one goal.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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