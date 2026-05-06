Yohei Takaoka News: Makes one save in draw
Takaoka registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Takaoka wasn't really tested ande just one or less saves for the fifth time in nine starts. The goalkeeper conceded once and still has five clean sheets over that span. He will now look to keep things rolling at San Jose on Saturday.
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