Yohei Takaoka News: No longer suspended

Takaoka has served his one-match suspension and will return to face Chicago Fire on July 16 following the World Cup break.

Takaoka had been forced to sit out the San Diego fixture after receiving a red card in the 64th minute of last week's loss to Houston Dynamo, with Isaac Boehmer covering between the posts in his absence. The goalkeeper is expected to regain his starting role against Chicago Fire once MLS action resumes after the tournament.