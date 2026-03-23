Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: No support in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:58am

Takaoka made on save and conceded one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus San Jose.

Takaoka did what he has done all year, gave his team a chance to win but the goal support was nowhere to be found. In five appearances the goal keeper has three clean sheets while only conceding twice. He will be back in goal Saturday versus Portland, hoping his offense can find a goal or two.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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