Yohei Takaoka News: Quiet win
Takaoka had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Takaoka faced only two shots and stopped one of them, coming away with the win yet again, even if he hasn't found any luck with clean sheets. The goalkeeper will hope to start converting those clean sheets at some point, though the consistent wins with a good defense in front of him are a great start to the season.
