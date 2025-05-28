Yohei Takaoka News: Secures clean sheet vs Minnesota

Takaoka registered one save and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Minnesota United.

Takaoka faced minimal threats but remained alert to secure his seventh clean sheet of the season. His most significant action was a save on Minnesota's lone shot on target, ensuring Vancouver extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions. Takaoka's composure and distribution contributed to the team's dominance in possession. That said, he will aim to show the same form against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions Cup finale on Sunday.