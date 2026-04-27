Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Sees one go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Takaoka recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Takaoka only allowed one goal while making three saves to kep the win Saturday. His back line remains dominate as he has only conceded five goals in nine games, making 16 saves while holding onto five clean sheets. The keeper will face off with the Galaxy for the next game on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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