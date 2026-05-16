Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Shown red card against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 8:36pm

Takaoka made three saves but earned a red card during the 64th minute of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Takaoka was sent off after committing a foul just outside his penalty area, leaving his team at a disadvantage for the rest of the match. He'll miss the next visit to San Diego through suspension, with Isaac Boehmer available to fill the void in the starting lineup. Once he has served his ban, Takaoka should regain his spot for a week 16 clash against Chicago Fire.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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