Yohei Takaoka News: Simple clean sheet

Takaoka didn't have to make a save during Saturday's win, earning the win and clean sheet during a simple win. The goalkeeper is off to a brilliant start in his third season in Vancouver and is on pace to set a variety of career-highs for clean sheets and goals conceded if he can keep this form going at all behind a solid backline.