Yohei Takaoka News: Three saves in 5-1 win
Takaoka made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Austin FC.
Takaoka made three saves as his side cruised to victory over Austin at home. The goal conceded came in the final moments as the team were already 5-0 ahead. He has kept four clean sheets in his last six games and is nearly halfway to his total of nine from last season, which he attained in 37 games.
