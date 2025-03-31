Yohei Takaoka News: Three saves in clean sheet
Takaoka made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Toronto FC.
Takaoka kept yet another clean sheet and made three saves during Saturday's draw. The goalkeeper has been excellent behind the Vancouver backline that is off to a great start. If Takaoka can keep this form going then he should be in line for career-bests in almost every category.
