Yohei Takaoka headshot

Yohei Takaoka News: Three saves in clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Takaoka made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Toronto FC.

Takaoka kept yet another clean sheet and made three saves during Saturday's draw. The goalkeeper has been excellent behind the Vancouver backline that is off to a great start. If Takaoka can keep this form going then he should be in line for career-bests in almost every category.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
