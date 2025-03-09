Yohei Takaoka News: Two-save clean sheet

Takaoka registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus CF Montreal.

Takaoka stopped a pair of shots and that was all he had to do to come away with the clean sheet. The goalkeeper is off to a brilliant start to 2025, especially with the Vancouver defense looking solid in front of him. Takaoka will hope to keep that going moving forward as he looks to finally establish himself as one of the top goalkeepers in MLS.