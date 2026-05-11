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Yohei Takaoka News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Takaoka made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Takaoka repelled two of three San Jose shots on goal Saturday and made two clearances as Vancouver earned a 1-1 road draw. Across 11 starting appearances, the veteran keeper has recorded five clean sheets and conceded more than one goal just once. Takaoka will look to continue his strong run of form Wednesday when Vancouver travels to face Dallas.

Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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