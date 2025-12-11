Zague endured some difficult one on one moments defensively but produced a crucial attacking contribution right after half time. In the 48th minute, he pushed high from right back, delivered a driven cross into the box and found Elias Achouri, whose first time finish put Copenhagen back in front. For the rest of the game, he contributed to a season highs three interceptions and three clearances and balanced his forward runs in a nice fashion, choosing moments to join counters while still tracking Villarreal's wide players. His assist at a pivotal moment justified the coachs faith in his attacking instincts from full back in what was the first start in the Champions League this season for the former Titi Parisien.