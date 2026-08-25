Yoram Zague News: Loaned to Paphos FC

Zague has joined Paphos FC on loan from Paris Saint-Germain through the end of the 2026-27 season, with an option to buy, the club announced.

Zague heads to Cyprus after spending last season on loan with Copenhagen and Eupen, recording four goals and two assists across 23 appearances between the two clubs. The 20-year-old primarily operates at right-back and already has experience in the Champions League despite his young age. The move to Paphos should provide Zague with an opportunity to earn more consistent playing time and continue his development away from PSG.