Ebnoutalib picked up a knee injury in just his second appearance for the club, cutting short what had been a dream start after scoring on debut against Dortmund. The forward is targeting a late-February return, with a potential comeback next week versus Bayern or on March. 1. against Freiburg, depending on how his recovery progresses. Once cleared, Ebnoutalib will have hurdles to clear, with new coach Albert Riera to convince, added competition up front from Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Jonathan Burkardt (calf) nearing his own return, all tightening the race for minutes in attack.