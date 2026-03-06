Younes Ebnoutalib Injury: Back on training pitch

Ebnoutalib (knee) was spotted back in team training Friday, the club posted.

Ebnoutalib took a positive step forward in his recovery after being spotted back in team training Friday. The forward has been sidelined since early January with a knee injury but now appears to be closing in on a return to the matchday squad. His comeback could come in the upcoming fixtures depending on how he responds over the next few training sessions. That said, even though he made a strong first impression with the Eagles by scoring in his debut, his role under new head coach Albert Riera still remains to be defined.