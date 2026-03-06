Younes Ebnoutalib Injury: Nearing return

Ebnoutalib (knee) is nearing a return to play, according to manager Albert Riera. "It's still too early for [Younes]. Next week, he will step up his training more intensively and also participate more strongly physically."

Ebnoutalib is still working on his return despite a return to training this week, not yet deemed an option. However, it does appear he is liekely to step up his training in the next week, potentially warranting a return. He has only ever received two appearances (two starts) with the club, scoring a goal in one of the matches, hoping to see some more chances at minutes once fit again.