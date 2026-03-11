Younes Ebnoutalib Injury: Should return Saturday

Ebnoutalib (knee) was spotted training with the team for the second week in a row and should be back available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to BILD.

Ebnoutalib has been sidelined since mid-January after suffering an MCL injury against Stuttgart, an unfortunate setback that followed a brilliant first appearance with the Eagles where he found the net against Dortmund. The striker is now closing in on a return to the matchday squad, which could come as soon as Saturday's clash with Heidenheim if everything goes smoothly leading up to kickoff. Ebnoutalib started in both of his appearances after joining the club, but his role moving forward remains uncertain with Jonathan Burkardt and Arnaud Kalimuendo both fully fit and in the mix up front.