Younes Ebnoutalib Injury: Still too soon

Ebnoutalib (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Heidenheim, according to manager Albert Riera. There will be some adjustments. For Younes, a deployment is still coming too soon. Younes is not yet physically ready for action. Both have rejoined team training, but they still need a bit more time to fully internalize our playing philosophy and precisely understand the tasks they must perform on the pitch. Everyone needs to grasp the plan in order to find solutions."

Ebnoutalib was likely for a return Saturday but will wait another match, with the forward still not fit from his knee injury. With his past two weeks being in training and a return being close, he is easily a possibility to make their match against Mainz on March 22, although they may wait until after the break.