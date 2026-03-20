Younes Ebnoutalib News: Deemed fit

Ebnoutalib (knee) has been deemed an option again after his injury, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players."

Ebnoutalib has been on the brink of a return for the past few weeks and appears to have been fit despite his absence, simply not picked for the team sheet in recent weeks. This is a rough pill to swallow after two starts to open his Frankfurt campaign, including a goal. He hopes to pop back up on the bench in the coming games and earn some time behind a long list of attackers in the club.